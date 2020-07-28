Coronavirus in Ohio: Should bars and restaurants face tighter restrictions?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a briefing on the state’s coronavirus response Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Health reports 85,177 cases as of Monday afternoon.

According to ODH, the median age for COVID-19 infections in Ohio is 42.

The rising infections in younger people have prompted the mayor of Columbus to institute restrictions for bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

All of those establishments will close nightly at 10 p.m. in Columbus starting Tuesday.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she’s considering a similar order.

She says contact tracing has shown the highest spread of coronavirus in public places is in areas like bars.

Mayor Whaley told FOX 8 sister station WDTN regulating hours of these types of facilities may stop the shutdown of the economy as well as make it safe for children to return to the classroom.

Gov. DeWine has not said if he would consider similar measures or if those decisions will be left up to cities.

