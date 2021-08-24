Coronavirus in Ohio schools: A breakdown of cases for week 1

(WJW) – One week into the school year, districts are already seeing a large number of student and staff coronavirus cases in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health tracks the cases as reported to local health departments for public and private schools.

Here are the cumulative numbers of what is being seen county-by-county, as of August 19 for the 2021-2022 school year.

This story will be updated weekly to reflect changes as they happen.

The ODH website does not report how many people are quarantined due to the confirmed cases.

ASHLAND COUNTY – Schools in Ashland County have seen many student COVID-19 cases so far in the 2021-2022 school year.

Ashland reports 185 students have tested positive.

The highest number of cases is at Ashland City Schools with 97.

Mapleton Local Schools has 42.

108 staff members have tested positive this school year.

ASHTABULA COUNTY – Ashtabula County schools have seen a total of 172 student COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year.

Ashtabula Area City Schools have the highest number reported with 77 cases.

Jefferson Area Local and Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center tie for the next highest number of cases with 24 each.

There are 30 total staff cases at all schools in Ashtabula County.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY – Most students in Cuyahoga County reported to school for the first day on August 23.

13 student cases are being reported.

9 staff members have tested positive for COVID in the same time frame.

ERIE COUNTY – Erie County reports 484 students have tested positive since the school year started.

Several districts have a high number of cases.

Perkins Local Schools has 115 COVID positive student cases.

Sandusky City, Vermilion Local, Margaretta Local, Huron City Schools, and Edison Local are all reporting several dozen cases.

270 school staff members across the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

GEAUGA COUNTY – 8 students in Geauga County schools have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this school year.

The bulk of the positive cases are at Agape Christian Academy.

That school is also reporting the most staff cases.

6 school staff members have tested positive.

Some schools in the county have yet to officially begin the school year.

HURON COUNTY – There are 4 total student COVID cases in Huron County in the 2021-2022 school year.

All are being reported at Bellevue City Schools.

2 staff cases are confirmed at Norwalk City Schools and 1 at Willard City Schools.

August 24 is the first day of school for many students in this district.

LAKE COUNTY – Lake County reports 12 total student cases of COVID-19.

10 of them are at Willoughby-Eastlake schools.

The district started the school year last week with a mask-optional policy but changed it to masks required because of the number of cases.

2 staff members at the school are also confirmed to COVID.

County-wide 5 staff members have confirmed positive COVID cases with the health department.

LORAIN COUNTY – Most students in Lorain County started on August 18. During that time, there have been 5 reported COVID cases among students.

Those cases are at Clearview Local Schools and Avon Lake City Schools.

No staff members in the county have been reported to test positive for coronavirus.

MEDINA COUNTY – 13 students in Medina County have tested positive for COVID-19 this school year.

Most of the cases are at Black River Local Schools.

4 total staff members in the county have reported positive COVID tests.

PORTAGE COUNTY – Nearly all of Portage County’s 105 COVID-positive student cases are in one district.

Kent City Schools reports 97 student cases and 41 staff cases.

There are 46 total staff cases in the county.

RICHLAND COUNTY – Although many primary and secondary schools haven’t reported back to class yet in Richland County, 119 student cases have been reported for the 2021-22 school year.

65 of those are in the Shelby City School District, where 35 staff members have also tested positive.

51 staff members total have tested positive for coronavirus in the whole county.

SANDUSKY COUNTY – There are no student or staff cases in Sandusky County. Most schools report on Friday, August 26.

STARK COUNTY – 126 students have tested positive for coronavirus this school year in Stark County.

100 of those cases are at Canton City Schools, where 134 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

All students in that district returned to class on Monday, August 23.

Masks are required in the district.

Stark County is the only area where staff cases outnumber the students.

177 total staff members at schools across the district have tested positive for coronavirus.

SUMMIT COUNTY – The Summit County Department of Public Health reports 10 total cases for all students across the county.

However, many districts have not returned to the classroom yet, including larger districts like Akron Public Schools and Twinsburg City Schools.

5 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

TRUMBULL COUNTY – 423 students in Trumbull County have tested positive for COVID-19 this school year that hasn’t even started for all districts.

The cases are widespread across many schools.

The same goes for staff cases.

The county has reported 329 positive COVID cases among staff members.

WAYNE COUNTY – 384 students have tested positive for coronavirus in Wayne County.

Wooster City School District reports the most with 77, but the cases are spread across the districts.

218 staff members have also been reported as positive, with the highest number also in the Wooster City School District.

Editor’s Note: All of the data on COVID positive cases is from the Ohio Department of Health website for the 2021-22 school year. Check your individual district here.