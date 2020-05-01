LIVE: Gov. DeWine, state leaders hold daily coronavirus briefing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton are holding their daily briefing to update Ohioans on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 18,743 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 1,002 deaths, as of Friday afternoon. Cases range in age from infant to 106 years old.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that a new order went into effect: the Stay Safe Ohio order.

“Our new order goes into effect today. Not much new there that we haven’t already talked about here. But I do want to indicate the name: Stay Safe Ohio. It’s not a stay at home order. We have reached a new stage. But – it doesn’t mean the virus has gone away. Social distancing and face coverings are still very, very important. May 29th is the expiration date for the new order, but don’t read too much into that date. We will be issuing new orders throughout the month. No one should be too fixated on the date,” DeWine said.

Phase 1 of DeWine’s plan to restart Ohio went into effect Friday, with hospitals and healthcare practitioners now being able to perform procedures that do not require overnight stay in a hospital. Veterinarians and dentists may also resume practice.

