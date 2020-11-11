Coronavirus in Ohio: New restrictions or similar warnings from governor in tonight’s address?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a statewide address about coronavirus Wednesday night.

***You can watch it live on FOX 8 and FOX8.com live at 5:30 p.m.***

Tuesday, the state hit another record high in new coronavirus cases.

There were 6,508 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Over the last few weeks, Ohio has continued to break the record high in cases.

One month ago on October 10, Ohio reported 1,356 new daily cases, which was considered high at the time.

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus is also rising.

The healthcare workers the community rallied around at the beginning of the pandemic are treating more people in Ohio’s hospitals for COVID-19 than they have in the last 8 months.

Those healthcare workers are currently treating 2,747 people for COVID-19.

They make up about 10% of all hospital patients.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, hospitals have a remaining 25% capacity for inpatient beds.

The infection rate has continued to rise.

The 7-day average is 9.6%. One month ago, it was 3.8%.

Amid the surge, Gov. DeWine’s warnings have remained the same.

“This is not a drill.”

“It’s time to pay attention and get serious.”

“We need everyone to double down.”

He has said he has no plans for another shutdown, but he has indicated that if people were afraid to go out because of the coronavirus spread, things would shut down on their own.

We’ll find out tonight if anything changes from the governor’s office.

The new coronavirus numbers come out at 2 p.m.