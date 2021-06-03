Coronavirus in Ohio: How many cases were reported in the last 24 hours?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 490 COVID-19 cases, 74 hospitalizations, 9 intensive care unit admissions and 0 deaths were reported to the state health department.

As of yesterday, we were down to 58.3 for our statewide average occurrence — and around half of our counties are below 50. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/GVufzER6rE — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 3, 2021

There have been more than 1.1 million cases and 19,923 deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic.

About 1,067,643 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 128,033

Cuyahoga: 115,137

Hamilton: 81,015

Montgomery: 52,297

Summit: 48,187

The Ohio Department of Health said more than 5.3 million people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s more than 45 percent of the population. In the last 24 hours, vaccinations were started in 15,654 Ohioans.

Courtesy: Gov. Mike DeWine via Twitter

State leaders are trying to encourage vaccinations through the Ohio Vax-A-Million Lottery program. (Watch the video above for information on the newest Vax-a-Million winners.)

Ohioans aged 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the date of the respective drawing are eligible to enter into the drawings for $1 million each.

Meanwhile, Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities. The prize includes full tuition, room and board.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program. Vaccinated Ohioans who haven’t yet entered the lottery can do so online here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833 427-5634). One entry gets you into all three remaining drawings.