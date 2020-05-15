Coronavirus in Ohio: Hot spots for cases in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health released new zip code data on coronavirus in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County Friday.

CCBH and the Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) track COVID-19 separately, but the zip code map reflects information collected by both departments.

CCBH reports 2254 cases. CDPH reports 1,070 cases.

The zip code map shows where people infected with coronavirus live.

Where people were infected is often unknown.

Like previous weeks, the map legend was changed to indicate more cases in more places.

The darkest green on the map indicates zip codes with 104 to 162 cases.

They are:

44133

44134

44135

44113

44103

44105

44120

44118

44121

44122

44124

44128

There are cases in every zip code in the county.

The lightest green areas have the fewest cases with 10 to 31 people infected with coronavirus living in the area.

Click here for more stories on coronavirus