Coronavirus in Ohio: Hospitalizations on the rise in every age group

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Hospital Association reports the strain on the state’s hospitals is getting tighter due to coronavirus.
Currently, 1 in 7 patients in the hospital is being treated for COVID-19.
A week ago, that number was 1 in 8.
To give you an idea of how fast those numbers are climbing, 2 months ago 1 in 101 patients admitted to the hospital were being treated for coronavirus.
There are 2,933 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ohio.
67 of those admitted in the last week are children 17 and under.
That’s an increase of 81.1% from a week ago.
The data shows that those numbers are still climbing and have not hit a plateau.
Admissions are up in all age groups.
60 to 69-year-olds represent the largest group of those hospitalized in Ohio.
There are 512 people in that age group who are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus.
That’s up 26.4% from last week.
1 in 4 patients in the ICU is being treated for COVID-19.
Last week, those numbers were 1 in 5.