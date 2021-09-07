Coronavirus in Ohio: Hospitalizations on the rise in every age group

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Hospital Association reports the strain on the state’s hospitals is getting tighter due to coronavirus.

Currently, 1 in 7 patients in the hospital is being treated for COVID-19.

A week ago, that number was 1 in 8.

To give you an idea of how fast those numbers are climbing, 2 months ago 1 in 101 patients admitted to the hospital were being treated for coronavirus.

There are 2,933 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ohio.

67 of those admitted in the last week are children 17 and under.

That’s an increase of 81.1% from a week ago.

The data shows that those numbers are still climbing and have not hit a plateau.

Admissions are up in all age groups.

60 to 69-year-olds represent the largest group of those hospitalized in Ohio.

There are 512 people in that age group who are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus.

That’s up 26.4% from last week.

1 in 4 patients in the ICU is being treated for COVID-19.

Last week, those numbers were 1 in 5.