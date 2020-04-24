LIVE: Governor DeWine, Ohio leaders offer coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are holding their daily news briefing to update Ohioans on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Friday, there were 15,169 confirmed and probable cases of the virus in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health said 690 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

During Thursday’s press briefing Ohio leaders reminded residents that they need to continue taking preventative measures as the state prepares to begin its gradual reopening.

While state officials are eager to get Ohioans back to work, they reiterated that the coronavirus is still a threat and will continue to be one for the foreseeable future.

Ohioans were encouraged by public health experts to wear masks and to take as many steps as possible to protect yourself and others. These steps include practicing social distancing, regularly cleaning and practicing good hygiene. Click here for information regarding the use of multiple protective barriers.

Ohio will start its gradual reopening on May 1. DeWine says he will provide more details regarding the state’s soft reopening on Monday.