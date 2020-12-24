Coronavirus in Ohio: 8,828 new cases, 95 deaths reported on Christmas Eve

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. DeWine’s 12/23/20 press conference.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health reports 8,828 new coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve.

Ninety-five people in Ohio have died in the last 24 hours from COVID-19 and 4,494 COVID positive patients are being cared for in Ohio’s hospitals this holiday.

The Ohio Department of Health will not report new numbers on Christmas Day.

Reporting will resume on Dec. 26 and include data from Christmas.

The State of Ohio was set to receive nearly 90,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Christmas Eve and had received thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine this week as well.

“Staying safe is the best gift you can give,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted.

The holidays are different this year – but they can still be memorable! https://t.co/37jSBI3qmM #StaySafeOhio #MasksOnOhio #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/HLa4EJ60OW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 24, 2020