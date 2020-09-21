Coronavirus in Ohio: 856 more cases reported in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers on Monday.

According to the health department’s website, there have been 145,165 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, resulting in the deaths of 4,623 people.

In 24 hours, that’s 856 more cases and eight new deaths reported.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will release more on coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Health released guidance last Friday to help Ohioans safely celebrate Halloween amid the pandemic.

Among other things, they strongly recommend that hayrides and haunted houses be canceled/avoided; it is strongly recommended that Ohioans exercise caution when deciding to participate in trick-or-treating and events that put them in close contact with people outside their households.

For parents, if taking your children trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask your children to stay as far from treat-givers as possible. For small children, consider holding the bag for them; wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home. (NOTE: Never wipe unpackaged food with wipes); allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats.

