Coronavirus in Ohio: 729 new cases reported in a day, but numbers are down in Cuyahoga County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – There were 729 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state of Ohio in 24 hours, according to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health on Monday.

What those numbers mean exactly is something Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will likely address further during his press conference Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Last week, Governor DeWine said that, overall, Ohio was seeing downward trends, except for a few exceptions with some places in southern Ohio.

Today's #COVID19 Key Indicators for #Ohio.



Overall we're seeing downward trends, with some exceptions.

As for locally, Kevin Brennan with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health told FOX 8’s Maia Belay on Tuesday that coronavirus cases in Cuyahoga County have been on a downward cycle over the past three weeks. He said those numbers do not include the City of Cleveland.

Brennan said Cuyahoga County saw a peak of 484 cases at the end of May (for the week ending May 29), but since that time, there has been a decline. For the week ending on June 19, the county was at 237 cases which Brennan called encouraging.

According to Brennan, those numbers are consistent with modeling that was presented by a doctor at Case Western Reserve University. Brennan said the doctor did say that throughout the course of summer, numbers would go both up and down.

What could be behind the decline? Brennan said one of the factors could be how cautious Gov. DeWine has been with reopening the state in phases.

Here’s a look at Ohio cases over the last week:

Monday: 729 new cases

Sunday: 546 new cases

Saturday: 531 new cases

Friday: 609 new cases

Thursday: 700 new cases

Wednesday: 414 new cases

Tuesday: 434 new cases

Pop-up testing sites are happening across the state and now everyone in Ohio can get tested.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that’s why other states are seeing a spike in numbers.

Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!