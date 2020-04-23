WATCH LIVE: Ohio leaders offer coronavirus update as deaths, cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to offer an update on Ohio’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Thursday, there were 14,694 confirmed and probable cases of the virus in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health said 656 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

During Wednesday’s briefing, state leaders explained that Ohio is on a long and gradual road to recovery.

DeWine is looking to begin reopening the state on May 1, beginning with businesses that can create a safe environment. Employers were instructed to utilize masks, sanitizer, soap and 6 feet of safety. Officials say they know these strategies will work and additional guidance would be coming soon.