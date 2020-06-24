Coronavirus in Ohio: 632 cases, 20 deaths reported in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state on Wednesday.

The health department said there were 46,759 total probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,755 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 632 cases, 20 deaths, 68 hospitalizations and 10 intensive care admissions were reported. The 21-day averages for Ohio stand at 475 cases, 22 deaths, 57 hospitalizations and 13 ICU admissions.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 8,144

Cuyahoga: 5,964

Hamilton: 4,189

Marion: 2,714

Lucas: 2,527

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 376

Cuyahoga: 343

Lucas: 299

Mahoning: 226

Summit: 202

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine does not have a news conference on the pandemic scheduled for Wednesday. Instead, the governor will tour the new Lordstown Motor Corp. and check out its electric pickup truck.