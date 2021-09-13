Coronavirus in Ohio: 5,568 new cases reported Monday

**Related Video Above: ICUs filling up with Ohio children sick with COVID-19**

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Sept. 13, a total of 1,304,193 (+5,568) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 68,431 (+232) hospitalizations and 9,088 (+19) ICU admissions. A total of 6,182,195 people — or 52.89% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 4,527 from the previous day.

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now over 5,700, as some Ohio intensive care units are running out of beds.

And President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that businesses with at least 100 employees would have to mandate vaccination or require employees be tested weekly.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reportedly called the president’s move “a mistake.“ He is expected to speak more on this during an event in Highland Hills Monday.