Coronavirus in Ohio: 4,519 new cases, 62 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Dec. 28, a total of 675,044 (+4,519) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 8,571 (+62) deaths and 37,076 (+290) hospitalizations.

In his last pandemic briefing before Christmas, Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that the state has determined the next groups that will receive the vaccine.

Residents 65 and older. DeWine said people in that age group make up 86.8% of deaths from the disease.

Younger people with severe inherited and developmental disorders such as sickle cell anemia or Down syndrome.

School districts attempting to return to in-person learning so that they can vaccinate their workforce.

DeWine said although these groups have been identified, a timeline has not been developed. He said the state is targeting mid-January to start the next round of vaccinations so that schools that want to return to full in-person learning can do so by March 1.

In addition, DeWine said he is asking school districts to consider extending their winter breaks a week or so. He said the extra time will allow families to see if their children may have gotten sick and keep them from potentially spreading the disease within school buildings.

