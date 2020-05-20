Coronavirus in Ohio: 29,436 total cases, 1,781 total deaths

(WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday released the latest coronavirus cases in the state.

The website lists 29,436 total cases and 1,781 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference today. There will be one on Thursday.

**Watch a portion of his Tuesday press conference in the video, above**

The governor announced a new health advisory during Tuesday’s press conference. It’s called Ohioans Protecting Ohioans, and includes 6 feet of social distancing, no more than 10 people at a gathering and increased hand washing. The protocols for reopening businesses are also incorporated.

More on businesses reopening and mandatory protocols

DeWine said the most vulnerable, those 65 and older and those with preexisting medical conditions, should stay at home as much as possible and avoid places where they will encounter a lot of people.

The urgent health advisory also recommends, but does not require, all other Ohioan residents to stay at their place of residence when possible.

“While our orders have included limited travel restrictions, these will now be lifted. However, while unnecessary travel within or outside of the state of Ohio is still permitted, it is not encouraged,” DeWine said.