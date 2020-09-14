Coronavirus in Ohio: 1,079 new cases reported in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released its latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

The state health department said there have been 138,484 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, and there have been 4,419 deaths.

That means there have been 1,079 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and four new deaths.

This week's list of pop-up testing sites in Ohio. Find our interactive map with testing sites across the state here: https://t.co/bqBb0ho1MV #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/rjpY8Azegp — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) September 14, 2020

Gov. DeWine‘s next press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, but on Twitter Monday, he once again reminded everyone that the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over. Ohioans are reminded to wash their hands often, wear a cloth face covering when out with friends, stay six-feet apart from others, and stay home when sick.

