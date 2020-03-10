Coronavirus in Cuyahoga County: 3 people test positive for virus; state awaiting results on 5 others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - Three people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state of Ohio.

All of them are in Cuyahoga County.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan said in a news conference Monday all three are between the ages of 54 to 56.

All of them live outside the city of Cleveland.

Two were on a trip to Egypt and one was at a conference in Washington, D.C.

The State Health Department is awaiting test results on 5 additional people who have exhibited symptoms.

Of those 8, the health department says all have either traveled to China or been in close contact with someone who has coronavirus.

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland confirmed a staff person tested positive for coronavirus and is now quarantined.

The Jewish Education Center offices are closing for two weeks as a precaution.

Two students from Solon High School were exposed to one of the people who tested positive, according to the school's principal.

The students are in self-quarantine.

Local school districts say they are staying in close contact with the health department regarding guidelines for the health and safety of students, as well as examining their emergency management plans.

Schools are asking that parents update their contact information in the case of continuing education through digital platforms if buildings are forced to close for an extended period of time.

The Ohio State University announced it is moving everyone to virtual instruction until at least March 30.

The State Health Department will hold another briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency.

Anyone with questions about the virus can call the Ohio Department of Health hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.