Cleveland coronavirus data: 105 new cases, 14 deaths reported to city health department

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Thursday. There were 14 new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 24,432 reported cases in Cleveland and 244 fatalities.

City of Cleveland reports 105 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) February 12, 2021

As of Thursday, there have been 931,437 cases and 12,577 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. It is presumed that 848,058 people have recovered.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 1 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

You’ll notice an increase in the number of deaths reported. Yesterday, @OHdeptofhealth announced that there was a reconciliation issue with their death data. During the coming week, you will see an increase in these numbers as they work through the process. pic.twitter.com/o0sLsqASRO — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 11, 2021

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine also lifted the state’s curfew, aimed at cutting down on a person-to-person contact. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew went into effect on Nov. 19 and was to last for three weeks. On Jan. 28, DeWine pushed it back to 11 p.m. because of lower sustained hospitalizations.

Thanks to a sustained decrease in #COVID19 hospitalizations, Ohio’s curfew has been lifted. If hospitalizations begin rising again, @OhioDeptofHealth may reinstate it. It's crucial that we all continue safety protocols to #SlowTheSpread and prevent hospitalizations from going up. pic.twitter.com/CJEwCjc9Bn — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 11, 2021