Coronavirus hospitalizations down slightly in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Data from the Ohio Hospital Association shows a slight decrease in new hospital admissions due to COVID-19.

Over the last week, new admissions are down 3%.

3,419 people were admitted to a hospital in Ohio due to coronavirus over the last 7 days.

That’s 1 in 6 patients.

938 patients are receiving ICU care. That’s 1 in 4 ICU patients but down 5% over the last 7 days.

According to OHA data, there were 3,678 new COVID-19 admissions and 1,014 patients in the ICU on September 21.

New patient admissions are down in nearly every age group.

In the last 7 days, new admissions were down 17% in children under 17 and down more than 28% in people between 18 and 29.

Admissions are slightly up in the 60 to 69 and 70 to 79 age group.

The vaccination rate in the 12 to 17 age group is around 42% and around 49% in the 18 to 29 age group, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Vaccination rates are above 80% in all 60+ age groups.

ODH reports 1,133 breakthrough hospitalizations for fully vaccinated people in 2021.