Coronavirus headlines: US nears 15,000 deaths, Ohio still lacking what it needs to protect healthcare workers

April 9, 2020

(WJW) – In Ohio, the fight to protect healthcare workers and understand how the virus is spread in our communities is struggling.

Gov. Mike DeWine says he is trying to get more Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workers, who simply don’t have what they need to do their jobs as safely as possible.

Meanwhile, Cuyahoga County’s top doctor says preventing the spread without more testing is extremely challenging.

Dr. Heidi Gullett says she’s fighting to get more tests to get more information on the virus.

5:45 A.M.

There are 1.4 million coronavirus cases worldwide

The US has more than 432,000 cases

Ohio has 5,148 cases of coronavirus

88,567 have lost their lives around the world due to coronavirus

America has lost 14,808 people to coronavirus

193 people have died of coronavirus in Ohio

