Coronavirus headlines: US nears 10,000 deaths, CDC recommends face coverings

April 6, 2020

(WJW) – More than 9,600 people have lost their lives to coronavirus in America.

John Hopkins University reports the number of U.S. cases is doubling about every 5 days.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the toll this week is “going to be shocking.”

Over the weekend, the CDC said they now recommend that people wear face coverings when interacting with others.

7 A.M.

More than 1,100 of Ohio’s coronavirus cases are hospitalized

Mahoning County has highest number of deaths in Ohio with 15

Cuyahoga County (which is combined between the county and City of Cleveland) has 14 deaths

5 A.M.

More than 337,000 people in America have been diagnosed with coronavirus

69,000 people have died around the world

There are more than 4,000 coronavirus cases in Ohio

British PM Boris Johnson has now been hospitalized for treatment. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 10 days ago

