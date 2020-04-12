1  of  2
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for April 12, 2020 Cleveland Rocks From Our Living Rooms: Musical artists to perform on FOX 8 to help COVID-19 response
Fox 8 News Weekend Morning

Coronavirus headlines: US leads world in virus-related deaths, Ohio continues efforts to flatten curve

Coronavirus

Sunday, April 12, 2020

7:30 A.M. UPDATE:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United States is now leading the world in deaths from the coronavirus.

The death toll rose across the country Saturday to more than 20,500 people.

There are now 6,250 cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. 247 people have died and nearly 1,900 patients have been hospitalized with nearly 1/3 of them in intensive care.

Health officials advise that although Ohio has begun to flatten the curve it is essential that residents continue to follow Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order and maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, the federal government says the first wave of stimulus payments was sent out on Saturday.

The treasury department says the first payments of up to $1,200 are going to the bank accounts of some 50 million Americans who filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and authorized the IRS to send their refund through direct deposit.

People on Social Security will also get their payments automatically in the near future.

