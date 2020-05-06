Coronavirus headlines: US infections per day exceed 20,000 as states lift lockdowns

May 6, 2020

(WJW) – The U.S. has passed 71,000 coronavirus deaths.

Globally COVID-19 has killed more than 257,000 people.

The White House hopes to wind down its coronavirus task force this month as the president shifts his focus to rebooting the economy.

This comes as infections per day in the U.S. exceed 20,000, and deaths per day are well over 1,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

According to the Associated Press, if you take the New York metropolitan area’s progress against the coronavirus out of the equation, the numbers show the rest of the U.S. is moving in the wrong direction as states lift their lockdowns.

5 A.M.

Ohio Department of Health reports 20,969 coronavirus infections and 1,135 deaths

The U.S. has 1,204,475 cases and 71,078 deaths

Worldwide COVID-19 has claimed 257,454 people

There are 3,677,165 infections around the globe

PRAGUE (AP) – A comprehensive study in the Czech Republic to determine the undetected infections with the coronavirus in the population has revealed a low number of COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech said a total of 26,549 people were tested across the country, including the capital, with 107 previously undetected positive tests.

The study was conducted in different parts of the Czech Republic where the epidemic was at different stages on people aged 18-89. In the capital of Prague and the second largest city of Brno, children also were included.

The samples of the population included volunteers as well as selected groups, such as those suffering from chronic diseases.

A significant number of people infected with the coronavirus suffer no or only mild symptoms, but there is concern that they might unwittingly spread the virus to others.

Some 7,900 people have been tested positive in the Czech Republic, according to Health Ministry figures released on Wednesday, 258 have died.

