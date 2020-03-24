Coronavirus headlines: Nearly half the people who tested positive on Diamond Princess cruise had no symptoms

(WJW) – The U.S. has the third most coronavirus cases in the world.

John Hopkins reports the nationwide total has passed 46,000 Tuesday.

Italy has nearly 64,000.

6,000 people there have died.

There are more than 81,000 cases in China and 3,100 deaths.

In America, nearly 600 people have died.

There are 6 deaths in Ohio.

Ohio’s “stay at home” order went into effect at midnight.

6:30 a.m.

Of the 712 passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who tested positive for coronavirus, nearly half were asymptomatic at the time of testing, according to the CDC

The same report indicates the virus was found on surfaces on the ship 17 days after no passengers remained

New Jersey is set to release inmates Tuesday considered low-risk offenders to mitigate spread of coronavirus

5:30 a.m.

Lakeland Community College employee tests positive for virus

A fifth of the world’s population has been asked or ordered to stay home

5 a.m.

(AP) Top congressional and White House officials negotiating the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package say they expect to reach a deal sometime Tuesday

(AP) Asian stock markets are higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve promised economic support

Thailand has declared a month-long state of emergency to slow the spread of the virus

China is lifting the 2-month lockdown of its Hubei province; Wuhan will remain locked down until at least April

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State

