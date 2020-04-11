Coronavirus headlines: Outbreak overwhelms NYC’s emergency system as calls come in every 15 seconds

Saturday, April 11, 2020

9 A.M. UPDATE:

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus crisis is taxing New York City’s 911 system like never before. Operators pick up a call every 15.5 seconds. Panicked voices tell of loved ones in declining health. The system is so overwhelmed, the city has started sending text and tweet alerts urging people to only call 911 “for life-threatening emergencies.” The Fire Department said it has averaged more than 5,500 ambulance requests each day. That’s about 40% higher than usual and eclipses the total call volume on Sept. 11, 2001. The Fire Department says response times for the most serious calls have been averaging more than 10 minutes, up from about 6½ to 7 minutes normally.

7:50 A.M. UPDATE:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio, like many other states across the nation, enters Easter weekend with widespread measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus still in place.

More than 100,000 people worldwide have died from COVID-19 and, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there are more than 500,00 confirmed cases of the virus throughout the US.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 5,836 cases of the virus in Ohio and at least 227 deaths. 70% of Ohio’s coronavirus patients have not required hospitalization.

Meanwhile, Governor Mike DeWine is taking steps to protect all Ohioans during this pandemic. On Friday he announced the state will be testing every inmate inside prisons where the virus has been detected.

The Governor ordered new rules for pharmacies that include bypassing prior authorization for prescriptions, dispensing medicine regardless of network status, relaxing thresholds on certain prescriptions, authorizing 90-day supplies of maintenance prescriptions and waiving members co-pays.

Governor DeWine also announced the Federal Highway Administration has temporarily authorized food truck vendors to operate at Ohio’s rest stops in effort to provide meals to truck drivers and other essential personnel.

President Donald Trump held a news conference Friday as well, informing Americans that by pulling together citizens are flattening the country’s pandemic curve. However, the President says the US still continue following his coronavirus guidelines. Although the number of total cases should be lower than first estimated, health officials say social distancing must still be practiced.

The President is anxious to get the economy up and running and get Americans back to work, but that won’t happen just yet.

IRS officials say the first stimulus payments will go out next week to approximately 50 million Americans who filed their 2018 or 2019 income tax returns and authorized the agency to send their refund through direct deposit. People on social security will also get their payments automatically in the near future.