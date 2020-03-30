Coronavirus headlines: US deaths top 2,500; critical shortage of protective masks and gowns threatens healthcare workers

(WJW/AP) – The billions of tax dollars headed for hospitals and states as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus response bill won’t solve the critical shortage of protective gowns, gloves and masks.

According to the Associated Press, there aren’t enough supplies to buy.

With the current system, hospitals, state governments and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) bid against each other for supplies and drive up prices.

That’s why the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for an Ohio company to sterilize masks is so crucial.

Battelle’s labs can sterilize up to 80,000 masks per day.

Each mask can also be decontaminated about 20 times without damaging its quality.

An average of 20% of Ohio’s coronavirus cases are healthcare workers.

It is not confirmed if those positive tests came because they did not have personal protective equipment (PPE).

6 A.M.

Britain’s health service is asking airline cabin crew from EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic who were laid off to work in temporary hospitals being built to treat COVID-19 patients

EasyJet announced Monday it was grounding all of its flights due to coronavirus

Spain has become the third country to surpass China in coronavirus infections after the United States and Italy

Spain reports more than 85,100 cases, a rise of 8% from the previous day

5 A.M.

US deaths have passed 2,500

Ohio’s death toll stands at 29

There are more than 143,000 cases in America

There are 724,000 cases around the world

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says the U.S. could see more than 100,000 deaths