Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus headlines: US deaths top 1,000 as $2.2 trillion in virus aid approved

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 1,000.

The world death toll is more than 21,300, according to John Hopkins University.

The U.S. Senate passed a $2.2 trillion package late Wednesday aimed at keeping Americans and the U.S. economy afloat.

4:30 a.m.

  • There are nearly 70,000 coronavirus cases in the U.S.
  • 1050 people have died in America
  • U.S. cases currently doubling every 3 days
  • Ohio has 704 cases
  • 10 deaths in Ohio
  • Ohio daycares begin operating under pandemic licensing Thursday
  • (AP) Asian stock markets are mixed. Tokyo’s benchmark lost 4.5% and Shanghai and Hong Kong also fell

