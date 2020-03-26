Coronavirus headlines: US deaths top 1,000 as $2.2 trillion in virus aid approved

(WJW) U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 1,000.

The world death toll is more than 21,300, according to John Hopkins University.

The U.S. Senate passed a $2.2 trillion package late Wednesday aimed at keeping Americans and the U.S. economy afloat.

4:30 a.m.

There are nearly 70,000 coronavirus cases in the U.S.

1050 people have died in America

U.S. cases currently doubling every 3 days

Ohio has 704 cases

10 deaths in Ohio

Ohio daycares begin operating under pandemic licensing Thursday

(AP) Asian stock markets are mixed. Tokyo’s benchmark lost 4.5% and Shanghai and Hong Kong also fell

