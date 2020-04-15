Coronavirus headlines: US deaths pass 26,000, President Trump says he’s pulling funding for WHO

April 15, 2020

(WJW) – President Trump says the plans to reopen the US economy are being finalized as Harvard researchers said social distancing and stay-at-home measures may need to be in place intermittently through 2022.

There is, however, evidence that that the curve is flattening.

John Hopkins University reported 582,594 million cases of coronavirus Tuesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, that number has increased by just over 26,000.

7:30 A.M.

The International Cycling Union has announced the Tour de France will start Aug. 29

(AP) A government-commissioned estimate says some 850,000 people could be seriously sickened by the coronavirus in Japan

6:30 A.M.

(AP) The European Union criticizes U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze WHO funding

(AP) Spain reports spike in coronavirus cases for the first time in five days with 5,092 new infections.

4:15 A.M.

There are 1,982,939 coronavirus cases worldwide and 126,761 deaths, according to John Hopkins University

America has 609,516 people infected with coronavirus

US deaths of coronavirus are 26,057

There are 7,280 cases of coronavirus in Ohio and 324 deaths

(AP) President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is cutting off payments to the World Health Organization (WHO) because, in his view, the organization failed to do enough to stop the coronavirus virus from spreading after it first surfaced in China.

(AP) Asian stock markets are lower after the International Monetary Fund said the global economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s

The Cannes Film Festival has abandoned plans to hold the event this summer. Organizers still hope to get on the 2020 calendar.

(AP) ESPN is asking some of its on-air personalities to take a 15% pay cut over the next three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

