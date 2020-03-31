Coronavirus headlines: US death toll triples in a matter of days; New York begs for medical workers

March 31, 2020

(WJW) – In less than a week, the U.S. death toll from coronavirus has more than tripled.

Last Thursday marked the sad milestone of 1,000 deaths in America.

Today that number exceeds 3,100.

Globally, more than 37,800 people have died, according to John Hopkins University.

5 A.M.

New York’s governor is asking for medical volunteers to help them

New York has seen more than 1100 deaths

Governors in 33 states have declared stay-at-home orders

(AP) Israel said 70-year-old Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is quarantining himself after an aide tested positive for the virus

(AP) — Tenor Placido Domingo says he is resting at home after catching coronavirus. Domingo said in a statement Monday that “I am at home and I feel fine.”

(AP) — John Prine is in stable condition after being placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms.

(AP) — Passengers from a cruise ship stranded at sea with coronavirus cases and deaths are pleading with Florida officials to let them disembark. The Zaandam’s plans to dock in Florida are still up in the air but have already been rebuked by local officials and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Hundreds of passengers and crew members from the Zaandam have not stepped on dry land for 15 days.

Ohio has 1,933 cases and 39 deaths

Coronavirus questions answered