Coronavirus headlines: US death toll reaches 45,000 as CDC director warns of second outbreak

April 22, 2020

(WJW) – The coronavirus death toll in the US has passed 45,000.

This comes as the CDC director is warning of another outbreak this fall.

There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with The Washington Post.

“We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time,” he said.

He says that will put a strain on the healthcare system we didn’t see this spring because we were at the end of flu season.

Redfield said federal and state officials need to use the coming months to prepare for what lies ahead.

5:15 A.M.

177,602 deaths worldwide

deaths worldwide 2,573,143 cases around the globe

cases around the globe 825,306 US cases

US cases 45,075 deaths in the US

deaths in the US 13,725 cases in Ohio

cases in Ohio 557 deaths in Ohio

deaths in Ohio Cuyahoga County has the most deaths in the state with 64