Coronavirus headlines: US cases near 1M as states prepare to reopen

Sunday, April 26, 2020

7:30 A.M. UPDATE:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States is approaching 1 million Sunday morning and the nation’s death toll has topped 53,000.

There are now well over 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ohio. The state’s death toll has climbed to 711 and counting.

More than 3,100 people have spent time in hospitals across the state over the past six weeks. The vast majority of those patients were age 50 and over.

Now Ohio has tested about 130,000 people for the coronavirus, however, that is still less than 1 percent of the state’s total population.

State leaders say Ohio is lining up its resources and trying to increase testing capability as the Buckeye state prepares for its gradual reopening.

Governor DeWine says testing will be ramping up significantly in the coming weeks and announced plans for contact tracing.

The contact tracing method is voluntary and involves condition updates from people who have interacted within a period of time with a COVID-19 positive patient.

Production is also underway at Roe Dental Labs in Independence where a fleet of 3D printers are mass producing special swabs to collect samples. The company is making the swabs in partnership with Form Labs in toledo.

A new reagent created by Thermo-Fisher Scientific in Ohio, and just approved by the FDA this week, will also dramatically increase the state’s testing capacity.

DeWine says these new developments do not replace CDC guidelines like washing hands and wearing a mask.