Coronavirus headlines: US cases near 1 million as states begin easing lockdown restrictions

April 27, 2020
(WJW) – The U.S. death toll from coronavirus will pass 55,000 Monday.
In America, there are nearly 1 million confirmed cases as states begin reopening with still limited testing.
Will it reverse the progress made against coronavirus?
Public health experts say we could see a spike in cases if things reopen to quickly.
5:45 A.M.
- New Zealand claims it has ‘eliminated’ coronavirus with new cases in the single digits
- British PM Boris Johnson has returned to work, warns of easing coronavirus restrictions
4:30 A.M.
- 2,973,264 have been confirmed to have coronavirus around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University
- 206,569 people have died of coronavirus globally
- There are 54,877 U.S. deaths
- There are 965,933 coronavirus cases in America
- 728 people have died in Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health reports 15,963 cases
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to reveal his plans for reopening in his press conference Monday afternoon
- (AP) British Grand Prix organizers say they are talking to the government about the viability of holding the Formula One race on July 19 with no fans
- (AP) Nearly 900 Russian military servicemen have tested positive for the new coronavirus