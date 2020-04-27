Coronavirus headlines: US cases near 1 million as states begin easing lockdown restrictions

April 27, 2020

(WJW) – The U.S. death toll from coronavirus will pass 55,000 Monday.

In America, there are nearly 1 million confirmed cases as states begin reopening with still limited testing.

Will it reverse the progress made against coronavirus?

Public health experts say we could see a spike in cases if things reopen to quickly.

New Zealand claims it has ‘eliminated’ coronavirus with new cases in the single digits

British PM Boris Johnson has returned to work, warns of easing coronavirus restrictions

2,973,264 have been confirmed to have coronavirus around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to reveal his plans for reopening in his press conference Monday afternoon

(AP) British Grand Prix organizers say they are talking to the government about the viability of holding the Formula One race on July 19 with no fans

(AP) Nearly 900 Russian military servicemen have tested positive for the new coronavirus