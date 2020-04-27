Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: April 27, 2020
Coronavirus headlines: US cases near 1 million as states begin easing lockdown restrictions

by: Talia Naquin

April 27, 2020

(WJW) – The U.S. death toll from coronavirus will pass 55,000 Monday.

In America, there are nearly 1 million confirmed cases as states begin reopening with still limited testing. 

Will it reverse the progress made against coronavirus?

Public health experts say we could see a spike in cases if things reopen to quickly. 

5:45 A.M.

  • New Zealand claims it has ‘eliminated’ coronavirus with new cases in the single digits
  • British PM Boris Johnson has returned to work, warns of easing coronavirus restrictions

4:30 A.M.

  • 2,973,264 have been confirmed to have coronavirus around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University
  • 206,569 people have died of coronavirus globally
  • There are 54,877 U.S. deaths
  • There are 965,933 coronavirus cases in America
  • 728 people have died in Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health reports 15,963 cases
  • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to reveal his plans for reopening in his press conference Monday afternoon
  • (AP) British Grand Prix organizers say they are talking to the government about the viability of holding the Formula One race on July 19 with no fans
  • (AP) Nearly 900 Russian military servicemen have tested positive for the new coronavirus

