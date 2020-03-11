Coronavirus headlines: Tax filing deadline could be extended, no decision about Indians’ opening day

Map based on state departments of health as of March 11.

(WJW) – There are 1,037 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to John Hopkins University.

That number has nearly doubled since Monday.

Globally, 4,288 people have died.

28 of those deaths are in America.

Ohio still has just 3 confirmed cases, all of which are in Cuyahoga County.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health plans to hold daily briefings to update the public about the coronavirus.

A number of local students are in quarantine.

Coronavirus updates

6 a.m.

The Treasury Department is considering extending the April 15 tax filing deadline to curb the financial impact of coronavirus on American households and businesses, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Bank of England slashed its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 0.25%, in an emergency response to the “economic shock” of the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy has surpassed 10,000 infections

No decisions have been made about Cleveland Cavaliers games or any possible changes for Cleveland Indians opening day. Gov. DeWine has suggested limiting large indoor gatherings.

If you have coronavirus questions, Ohio’s call center is staffed with licensed nurses and infectious disease specialists from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The number is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634.)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video