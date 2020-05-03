Coronavirus headlines: States begin reopening despite limited testing

Sunday, May 3, 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The death toll from the coronavirus across the United States has topped 66,000 with more than 1,000 of those deaths in Ohio.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 19,335 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 across the Buckeye state. About 20 percent of those cases are in the prison system where more than 4,100 inmates and staff have tested positive.

Johns Hopkins reports the US saw an increase in over 29,000 cases in the past 24 hours. Close to 7 million Americans have been tested, which is around 2 percent of the population. Health analysts say most states still are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and public health researchers.

Despite that, more than half the states have already relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions, and even more plan to follow suit next week. By next Sunday, it’s expected that more than 40 states will have partially reopened.

8 a.m. update:

ROME (AP) — From the United States to Asia, people are emerging from their homes as virus-related restrictions begin to ease and springtime temperatures climb. But the global pandemic took a turn for the worse elsewhere. India on Sunday reported more than 2,600 new cases, its biggest single-day jump, and new cases in Russia exceeded 10,000 for the first time. Meanwhile, millions of Chinese are flocking to tourist spots, many newly reopened, after a relaxation of domestic travel restrictions ahead of a five-day holiday that runs through Tuesday. The new coronavirus has killed more than 240,000 people worldwide. Experts warn a second wave of infections could hit unless testing is expanded dramatically.