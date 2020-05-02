Coronavirus headlines: With quirks and restrictions, many states lift lockdowns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As of Saturday morning, there were 3,361,244 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 1,104,161 of those cases in the United States.

The virus has taken the lives of 239,090 world across the globe including 1,002 deaths in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health said Friday afternoon there were 18,743 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. Cases range in age from infant to 106 years old.

Ohio has also seen a rise in hospitalizations, however, leaders are moving forward with plans to gradually reopen the state. Dentists, doctors and veterinarians opened Friday. On Monday offices, industry and construction will do the same. Retail stores in Ohio can reopen on May 12th. Stores that restrict their operations to curbside pickup, delivery or appointment-only can reopen on May 1. The number of customers is limited to 10 at a time.

More on the plans to restart Ohio here

Governor Mike DeWine says they’re diligently working on a plan to reopen places like hair salons and gyms. He has established advisory groups composed of industry efforts to evaluate every aspect of reopening the state. And, while the state’s stay-at-home order has expired, DeWine has issued a Stay Safe Ohio order set to expire on May 29. In this order most of the economy is opened up with safety standards in place in the workplace and recommendations for individuals with no more essential job designations.

Click here to read the complete ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ store.

7:30 a.m. update:

RETNA, La. (AP) — In the biggest one-day push yet to restart their economies amid the pandemic, more than a dozen U.S. states let restaurants, stores or other businesses reopen. The lifting of restrictions on Friday received a mixed response. In much of Colorado, people ventured out to get their hair cut and shop at stores, while only sparse crowds showed up at the newly reopened malls in Texas. Protesters in several states that are still locked down demanded they reopen. Meanwhile, the first drug shown to work against the coronavirus won emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration.