Coronavirus headlines: State, federal officials work to increase COVID-19 testing as country prepares to reopen

April 25, 2020

9 a.m. update:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — State and federal officials are pushing for increased COVID-19 testing as many US states prepare to open their economies.

Vice President Mike Pence, leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, held a phone conference with governors of all 50 states Friday to learn more about their testing practices and methods in effort to increase testing overall.

The Vice President and federal medical experts say there are enough COVID-19 tests available to begin the first stage of the reopening effort.

Meanwhile, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the state has “drastically” increased its testing capability after recent partnerships with two private companies.

Earlier this week the Governor announced that the Food and Drug Administration approved a new testing reagent, created by a company called Thermo Fisher, that would nearly double or triple the state’s testing capacity.

During his Friday afternoon news conference, he announced a partnership with Cleveland-based company Roe Dental Lab who will be manufacturing up to 1 million swabs to support Ohio’s testing efforts.

Thanks to these advancements, the Governor says by the upcoming Wednesday Ohio’s testing capability will be at least 7,200 tests per day. That number will go to 15,000 by May 6; 18,800 by May 13; and 22,000 by May 27.

Coronavirus Statistics:

Cases:

2,826,904 worldwide

905,333 in US

15,169 in Ohio

Deaths:

197,871 worldwide

51,949 in US

690 in Ohio

Recoveries:

798,449 worldwide

99,079 in US

Tests conducted:

4,940,376 in the US

107,109 in Ohio

*Based on data from Johns Hopkins University as of 9 a.m. 4/25/2020.