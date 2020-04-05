Coronavirus headlines: Queen Elizabeth encourages all to rise up to the challenge of the virus pandemic

Sunday, April 5, 2020

9:30 a.m. update:

LONDON (AP) — In a rare address to the nation, Queen Elizabeth II plans to exhort Britons to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen will be drawing on wisdom from her decades as Britain’s head of state to urge discipline and resolve in a time of crisis. The 93-year-old monarch is expected to acknowledge the suffering that many families have experienced because of the COVID-19 crisis, which has infected over 42,000 citizens and killed at least 4,313 of them. She will seek to lift spirits and offer hope to the country in its hour of need. The queen gives yearly Christmas messages but has given an address like this on only three previous occasions.

8 a.m. update:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The coronavirus death toll has risen past 8,000 in the United States and White House experts predict at least 100,000 Americans could die from the virus, assuming residents strictly abide by federal social distancing guidelines.

President Donald Trump says he’s trying to brace the nation for what is likely ahead in the next couple weeks, as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its peak in the US.

The federal government is working to move ventilators from states that don’t need them to areas that are hard hit, such as New York City.

The President also says he wants the nation to open for business soon, repeating the phrase “the cure can’t be worse than the disease.” However, he explained that reopening is not the priority in the immediate future.

Meanwhile, in Ohio the confirmed number of coronavirus cases has reached 3,739 with more than 100 deaths. Hospitals are treating more than 1,000 patients with 326 of them in the ICU. Over 41,000 Ohioans have been tested for the virus.

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines, Governor Mike DeWine is now urging all Ohioans to wear a mask or facial covering in public.

He says he plans to cover his nose and mouth in public wearing masks that his wife, Fran DeWine, has already sewn for him.

The Governor also says the state and hospitals are continuing to work together to increase the number of available hospital beds. They are doing this by including cutting down elective surgeries and offering physical buildout of facilities.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who’s been the point man on the economy for the state, is warning Ohioans that the federal government is way behind the curve regarding unemployment benefits.

Husted said the wait times to file unemployment claims for benefits administered through the state is going down and the online filing system is being increased to 20 times its original capacity. Additionally, 1,000 people are being trained for the call center.

Ohioans are eligible to receive unemployment back to the date you first lost your job. Once you’re able to file, Husted says benefits may start arriving in 7 to 10 days.