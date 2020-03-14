Coronavirus headlines: State, federal officials take actions to combat COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the number of coronavirus cases grows, officials in Ohio and across the country are taking actions to prevent further spread.

President Trump declared a national emergency Friday, opening up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

The declaration gave the Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary emergency authority to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals “flexibility” in treating patients.

The president also suspended the accrual of interest on federal student loans indefinitely to help ease the financial burden of the situation.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi passed coronavirus relief legislation to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the pandemic. The measure also adds paid emergency leave and free testing for COVID-19.

Nationwide, there are at least 2,216 reported cases of the coronavirus in 49 states, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia. At least 49 people have died.

As of Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health said there are 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio, including the first case in Summit County.

159 patients are now under investigation.

ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton says they expect the virus to peak from late April to mid-May. She says they also believe already 100,000 Ohioans are carrying the virus.

Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are teaming up to provide drive-through COVID-19 testing for patients with doctor's orders. Testing for Cleveland Clinic patients will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. and UH patients on Monday. The testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Meanwhile, many Ohio colleges are closing university housing and moving to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester as concern over the coronavirus rises.

This decision came just one day after Governor Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio K-12 schools would be on an extended spring break, beginning Monday and lasting until April 3. He also issued an executive order banning all mass gatherings of 100 people or more.