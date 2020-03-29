Coronavirus headlines: State, federal officials aim to relieve strain on hospitals as virus spreads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday, March 29, 2020

8 a.m. update:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Less than three weeks after Ohio's first confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the state's death toll hits 25.

There are now more than 1,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 300 of which were confirmed this weekend. Ohio currently has 344 hospitalizations, with 123 in ICU. The virus has also now spread to 66 of Ohio's 88 counties.

Governor Mike DeWine announced during his media briefing Saturday afternoon that Patel labs has developed a new machine that can sterilize up to 80,000 surgical masks a day. The Governor is making a direct appeal to the Food and Drug Administration to approve the new machines as soon as possible.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Acton says the more Ohioans slow the virus, the more time hospitals will have to build out capacity. This may include using closed hospitals and hotel rooms to house patients.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is deploying one of the navy's hospital ships to New York City to help ease the strain on the state's packed hospitals. The state of New York has over 52,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

The USNS Comfort is expected to dock in NYC on Monday. That's where it will house patients with medical issues other than coronavirus in effort to help free up beds in overwhelmed intensive care units.

The President has also signed an executive order that will allow former active duty military members to be recalled into service. The order gives officials the authority to order up members, but right now there is no indication that will happen.

The president said mobilizing medical, disaster, and emergency response personnel, including thousands of experienced service members and retirees, could be necessary. There have only been a few cases in the past where members of this reserve have been called up for active duty, such as during the height of both Iraq wars.

Not pictured: Guam (55), US Virgin Islands (23), Puerto Rico (100), Northern Mariana Islands (2). Map based on CNN stats as of March 29, 2020. Not pictured: Guam (55), US Virgin Islands (23), Puerto Rico (100), Northern Mariana Islands (2). Map based on CNN stats as of March 29, 2020.