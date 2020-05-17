Coronavirus headlines: Several Ohioans disregarding social distance guidelines as state begins to reopen

Sunday, May 17, 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As of Sunday morning, there are 4,651,119 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, including 312,119 deaths, Johns Hopkins University reports.

In the United States, there are 1,467,884 confirmed cases and 88,754 deaths.

Ohio has seen 27,474 cases and 1,610 deaths.

7:30 a.m. update:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Despite the fact that the coronavirus continues to spread across the Buckeye state, evidenced by the fact that the state reported 520 new cases in the past 24 hours, Ohio continues to gradually reopen.

Personal care services, like barbers and salons, are back open, as well as outdoor patios at restaurants and bars.

For the first time in nearly two months, restaurants re-opened to outside dining on Friday, however, some of those restaurants came under fire for their lack of social distancing guidelines.

At several Cleveland-area restaurants this weekend patrons were spotted without masks and not social distancing.

Similar behaviors were spotted at popular Columbus-area restaurant Standard Hall on Friday.

The Columbus Public Health Department issued a warning to the restaurant after receiving numerous complaints about the lack of social distancing.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine told our sister station in Columbus, WCMH, if restaurants don’t comply with the social distancing guidelines they could be in jeopardy of losing their liquor license.