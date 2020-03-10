Coronavirus headlines: Schools increase disinfection procedures, evaluate plans for possible longterm closure

(WJW) – The impact of the coronavirus is being felt in Ohio and around the world.

The efforts to contain the virus’ spread is interrupting life as usual.

John Hopkins University confirms 755 cases in America.

We now know 3 are in Ohio.

26 people have died in the U.S.

Globally, 4,026 people have died from the coronavirus.

6 a.m. update

CMSD has canceled international and out-of-state field trips until further notice

Two Solon High students are under quarantine after being exposed to the virus

Beachwood Schools is canceling many after hours activities through the month of March

Fairview Park is increasing disinfection procedures

Northeast Ohio school districts are reviewing plans for possible longterm closures

The Ohio State University is canceling in-person classes for its more than 46,000 undergrads

Ohio preparing to move some polling locations ahead of March 17 vote

Ohio Safety Expo canceled

NCAA is prepared to play March Madness games without fans to mitigate risk

Italy’s 60 million residents have been placed under lockdown

Coachella is in talks to postpone

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without audiences

NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid coronavirus scare

More than 2,400 people are waiting to get off The Grand Princess in California and shipped to quarantine sites (video below)