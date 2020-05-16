Coronavirus headlines: India overtakes China in number of cases

Saturday, May 16, 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As of Saturday morning, there are 4,559,930 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, including 308,038 deaths, Johns Hopkins University reports.

In the United States, there are 1,443,397 confirmed cases and 87,568 deaths.

Ohio has seen 26,954 cases and 1,581 deaths. State officials say Ohio is still in the “plateau” stage of the virus.

8:40 a.m. update:

BANGKOK (AP) — India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed China’s, with the Health Ministry reporting a spike to 85,940 infections and 2,752 deaths. China has reported 82,941 confirmed case and 4,633 deaths since the virus was first detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is due to announce this weekend a decision whether to extend the 54-day-old lockdown. A Chinese official has confirmed that the annual legislative session next week will be curtailed to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic. South Korean officials have so far confirmed 162 cases linked to club goers in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, and are expressing cautious hope that infections are beginning to wane.

7:30 a.m. update:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On Friday, Ohio’s restaurant patios, barbershops and salons reopened for business. Restaurants can begin indoor seating next Friday.

The state also released long-awaited guidelines that will allow gyms to reopen on May 26.

The new protocols issued by the Ohio Department of Health state that before a facility can open, owners must limit capacity and set up social distancing space around equipment. They are required to remove any excess seating, mark every other locker for non-use and establish a log-in procedure for potential contact tracing. Steam rooms, saunas and water fountains will also be removed or shutdown.

Additionally, Ohio will allow pools to open as soon as May 26, but many communities are awaiting detailed state guidelines to determine whether reopening will be feasible.

Members of the state’s outdoor recreation advisory group say potential recommendations include maintaining social distancing which would mean reduced occupancy. Communities may need staff other than lifeguards to enforce the rules, which poses a problem as some communities are facing a challenge finding staff to work. The public will need to help by staying home when sick and following pool guidelines.

The decision on opening pools will ultimately be up to local communities. Several cities have already decided they will not open this summer, including some that cite the financial costs of operating pools under new protocols.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives passed their $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package Friday night.

It has little chance of becoming law as written, but it will spark tough negotiations with the Republican-controlled Senate.

This bill came just hours after President Trump launched his Operation Warp Speed vaccine effort. His goal is to develop a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. The President says he hopes to have 300 million doses in stock by January 2021.

He told reporters that one or two of the treatments will be ready for large scale testing by July.

Critics say the project is ambitious because a vaccine has never been created from scratch so quickly.

“In preparation for this initiative, experts throughout the government have been collaborating to evaluate roughly 100 vaccine candidates from all over the world,” said President Trump. “They have identified 14 that they believe are the most promising and they’re working to narrow that list still further.”

Once a vaccine is developed, the President is vowing to use every plane, truck and solider to distribute it to the public.