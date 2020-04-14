Coronavirus headlines: Ohio sees hundreds of new cases in days, South Korea sends more tests

(WJW) – Ohio saw an increase of more than 700 cases in just three days.
That’s according to numbers released by the Ohio State Health Department.
Monday, they reported 6,975 cases.
That is 725 more cases than Saturday.
5:30 A.M.
- John Hopkins University reports 1.9 million coronavirus cases worldwide
- 2.9 million people in America have been tested for coronavirus
- There are 582,594 cases of coronavirus in America
- 119,000 people have died of the virus around the globe
- 23,649 people have died in America
- Ohio has 6,975 cases
- The Ohio Department of Health reports 274 coronavirus deaths
- FEMA, an agency within the US Department of Homeland Security, awarded contracts to manufacturers in South Korea last week to provide approximately 750,000 tests, according to a FEMA spokesperson and federal records, CNN reports.
- South Korea reported just over 10,000 cases and 222 deaths, which is attributed to aggressive testing
- The Ohio state hotline for your coronavirus questions is staffed seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The number is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)