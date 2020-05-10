Coronavirus headlines: As Trump pulls back from virus, Congress races to fill void

Sunday, May 10, 2020

8:45 a.m. update:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to move on from the coronavirus, and Congress is rushing to fill the void. The lack of comprehensive federal planning as states begin to reopen has jolted lawmakers of both parties. And now they’re jumping in to develop policies and unleash resources to prevent a second wave of the pandemic. As a result, the legislative branch is stepping up in the absence of a consistent, convincing White House strategy. It’s similar to the way way governors have been forced to go it alone during the nation’s pandemic response. A first-term New Jersey congresswoman says, “This is going to be on us.”

7:30 a.m. update:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This week Ohio is moving into a new phase of the governor’s Responsible Restart plan.

Starting Tuesday, consumer, retail and other services will be able to reopen. Then on Friday, salons, barbershops, and day spas are allowed to open, and outdoor dining at restaurants can resume. However, Ohioans won’t be able to dine-in anywhere until May 21.

Retail stores have been able to provide curbside service for about the past week, but now they’ll be able to allow customers inside, as long as certain guidelines are followed, such as following social distancing.

As more states, like Ohio, loosen restrictions to move toward a new normal, New York state and federal officials are looking at a troubling new trend.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to respond to an illness affecting dozens of children that may be linked to COVID-19.

He says the children with the condition happen to have the coronavirus antibodies or test positive for COVID-19, but did not show symptoms for the virus when they showed when they went to the hospital.

The Governor’s office said Saturday a five-year old, a seven-year-old and a teenager have died from the newly identified condition referred to as pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

Similar cases of the syndrome in children have been reported in Seattle, Northern California, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain. Experts say it is too soon to say whether or not pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome and COVID-19 are connected.

Meanwhile, the number of global coronavirus cases has passed 4 million.

The United States recorded more than 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and more than 1,600 people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to close to 79,000.

For much more on the coronavirus, including here in Ohio, click here.

