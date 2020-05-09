Coronavirus headlines: UFC fighter Ronaldo Souza pulled from event after positive COVID-19 test

9:15 a.m. update:

(CNN) — Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza will not be on the UFC 249 preliminary card Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Souza was to fight Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout. In addition, his two cornermen also tested positive for Covid-19, the UFC said.

“UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of Covid-19,” UFC said in a statement on its website. “As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.”

The UFC said the three have followed health and safety protocols, including practicing social distancing, wearing personnel protective equipment and self-isolating whenever possible. No other positive Covid-19 tests have been reported among those participating in UFC 249.

“The response to this development is indicative of the effectiveness of the health and safety measures UFC has put in place for this event,” the UFC said.

7:30 a.m. update:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Many Ohio businesses that shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic are making their plans to re-open as the United States unemployment rate reaches levels the country hasn’t seen since the early 1930s.

As of Friday afternoon, Ohio reported more than 23,000 total coronavirus cases. This was an increase of 885 in the last 24 hours which is above the 21-day average. There were more than 1,300 deaths, an increase of 35 in the last day. That’s right near the three-week average.

Ohio’s salons and restaurants can open next week.

Governor Mike DeWine is expected to share more about the process of reopening daycares on Monday.

The coronavirus crisis has sent the US unemployment rate soaring to 14.7 percent, which is a level that the country hasn’t seen since the Great Depression.

The US Department of Labor says that more than 20 million jobs vanished in April, making it the worst monthly loss on record. Most of that, of course, was triggered by a nationwide shutdown of factories, stores and offices.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says he’s in “no rush” to negotiate another financial rescue bill.

Democrats are currently discussing a bill that could top a trillion dollars, much of which could go to state and local governments struggling with the financial fallout of the virus. However, the package seems to have little Republican support.

The President continues to predict a big rebound later this year. He says the country’s unemployment numbers are no surprise and that the jobs “lost” will be back soon.

For much more on the coronavirus, including here in Ohio, click here.

