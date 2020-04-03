Coronavirus headlines: More than 102K cases confirmed in NY, nearly 3K deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

APRIL 3, 2020

11:20 a.m. update:

(WJW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state now has 102,863 positive coronavirus cases, according to FOX 5.

There has also been 2,935 deaths across New York.

Cuomo says he will be signing an executive order that allows the state to take ventilators and personal protective equipment from hospitals that don't need them and relocate the supplies to hospitals that do. Those hospitals will either get their ventilators back at a later date or will be reimbursed.

"I'm not going to let people die when there are ventilators that are not being used," Cuomo reportedly said.

The National Guard will be deployed to pick up unused ventilators from the hospitals.

8 a.m. update

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, opened a new coronavirus field hospital, NHS Nightingale, via videolink on Friday from his home in Scotland -- the first time a member of the British royal family has performed an opening ceremony remotely.

A New England Patriots team plane loaded with 1.2 million N95 protective masks has landed back in Boston after picking up the vital supplies in China. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted a photo of the plane being loaded with the personal protective equipment that he said would go to the state's health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

The US has stopped issuing passports, unless in a "life-or-death emergency,'' in an effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus. In a statement on its website, the State Department asked Americans to avoid international travel at this time due to the impact of coronavirus. In line with that, it said, it will only offer passports to customers with a qualified emergency.

(CNN) -- With more than 6,000 deaths from coronavirus, US health officials and state leaders across the country are urging for a stronger response to the outbreak.

In New York, where 2,468 people have died from the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has about six days left before it runs out of ventilators.

"It's like watching a slow-moving hurricane across the country, where you know the path that it's taking. Why not deploy the national resources and just stay ahead of the hurricane?" he said Thursday.

"It's very simple: A person comes into the ICU unit. They need the ventilator, or they die. It's that basic proposition," Cuomo said.

At least 245,559 Americans have been infected and all states but Wyoming have reported deaths.

To keep the numbers from rising, the nation's top experts -- which have predicted at least 100,000 Americans may die -- say aggressive social distancing measures are now more important than ever.

By looking at the country's curve of cases, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said she can tell not every American is following social distancing guidelines the federal government has put forth.

"Just to everybody out there across the country -- when we say no gatherings of 10, we want to be clear -- if you have a family of 10, we don't want you to be split up," Birx said, adding the guidelines mean people should be having "no dinner parties, no cocktail parties."

OHIO

As of Thursday, Ohio had 2,547 cases of coronairus. There have been 65 deaths.

