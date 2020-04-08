Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: New York sees biggest one day jump in deaths as Wuhan ends lockdown

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

April 8, 2020

(WJW) – Thousands boarded trains and planes out of Wuhan Wednesday, after 11 weeks of lockdown.

The coronavirus pandemic began there in December.

More than 3,200 people died in China during the outbreak.

New York City saw the single highest day death toll Tuesday.

Deaths in New York alone now exceed 4,000.

5:30 A.M.

  • Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. will exceed 13,000 Wednesday
  • The U.S. has nearly 400,000 infections, according to John Hopkins University
  • 167 people have died in Ohio
  • More than 4,700 people in Ohio have coronavirus
  • Global coronavirus deaths have passed 82,000
  • There are more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases around the world

