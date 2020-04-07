Coronavirus headlines: Cases top 1.3 million globally, nearly 11,000 deaths in America

April 7, 2020

(WJW) – The global death toll from coronavirus is nearing 75,000.

According to John Hopkins University, more than 1.3 million have been infected.

There are also stories of recovery. More than 285,000 people around the world have contracted the virus and survived.

6:30 A.M.

(AP) – Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus.

5 A.M.

America is reporting just under 11,000 deaths

Out of more than 368,000 infections in the U.S., there are just under 20,000 confirmed recoveries

Ohio is reporting 4,450 cases and 142 deaths

12 NYPD members have died from coronavirus; 20% of uniformed officers sick, according to the police department

(AP) – Wisconsin is asking hundreds of thousands of voters to ignore a stay-at-home order in the midst of a pandemic to participate in Tuesday’s presidential primary election. The National Guard will help run voting sites across the state after thousands of election workers stepped down fearing their safety.

British PM Boris Johnson remains in intensive care Tuesday after his symptoms from coronavirus worsened. He has been treated with oxygen

China recorded no new deaths Monday

Japanese PM is expected to announce a state of emergency Tuesday

Coronavirus questions answered





