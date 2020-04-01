Coronavirus headlines: More than 700 service members test positive for virus; US death toll passes 4,000

April 1, 2020

(WJW) – More than 4,000 people have died of coronavirus in America, according to John Hopkins University.

Globally infections have passed 861,000.

716 US service members have tested positive for the virus, including 100 US Navy sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, according to CNN.

The first military death was announced this week.

5:30 A.M.

Nearly 1,500 people have died in New York

120 deaths are being reported in Wayne, Michigan

There are 55 deaths in Ohio

Mahoning County has seen the most deaths with 9 people who have been killed by the virus

(AP) — Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died after contracting the coronavirus. He was 68.

